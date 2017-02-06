Asante Kotoko newboy Baba Mahama predicts opening day win over Liberty

New Asante Kotoko signing Baba Mahama hopes the club hit the ground running against Liberty Professionals on Sunday in their Ghana Premier League opener.

The midfielder, who had an impressive debut top-flight season with Techiman City, is ready to replicate his performance for the club to make a winning start.

''Liberty won't be an easy encounter for us on opening day but we will definitely defeat them to have a better start to the new campaign," Mahama told Goal.

"I am prepared to make my debut against them and hope to have a good game as well if I start or come in as a substitute.

''I am aware that a large section of the supporters will come to watch me for the first time so I will do my best to prove my worth. We want to win the league title this season so we must begin on a high note."

