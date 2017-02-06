Ex-international Laryea Kingston convinced Black Stars call-ups not on merit

Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston has suggested that national team call-ups were not on merit after another failed Nations Cup campaign.

The Black Stars were unable to end their trophy drought in Gabon after semi-final defend to champions Cameroon.

They were piped to the bronze medal by Burkina Faso who triumphed 1-0 in Port Gentil on Saturday.

Kingston, who played in two Nations Cup finals, slammed head coach Avram Grant for failing to give opportunities to some players.

''I don't think so, because the coach refused to give opportunities to most of the players in took there, and I think if don't have confidence in them, there is no reason why you should take them there,'' Kingston said on GhOne TV as a pundit.

''For me I don't this selection to the national team is based on merit, and it really affected the team.

''In our game against Egypt I expected him to make chances so that as we progressed in the competition you will know the kind of player to replace the other at any point in time, but it wasn't in that case.''

