Sports News | 6 February 2017 10:34 CET
Supporters Unions missed Ghana's AFCON third-place playoff against Burkina
Ghanaian supporters in Gabon missed the Black Stars third place playoff match against Burkina Faso because of a faulty train.
The group made up of Die Hard Supporters, Millennium Supporters, GHANSU and a few NSU were unable to return to Port Gentil from Franceville.
President of the Die Hard supporters Abraham Nkansah explained that there was a major fault on the train that was supposed to move.
