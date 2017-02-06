I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 6 February 2017 10:34 CET

Supporters Unions missed Ghana's AFCON third-place playoff against Burkina

Ghanaian supporters in Gabon missed the Black Stars third place playoff match against Burkina Faso because of a faulty train.

The group made up of Die Hard Supporters, Millennium Supporters, GHANSU and a few NSU were unable to return to Port Gentil from Franceville.

President of the Die Hard supporters Abraham Nkansah explained that there was a major fault on the train that was supposed to move.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Economic development in Africa, you say? Show me Jacob Zuma's Nkandla Taxpayer-creaming scheme.
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img