Sports News | 6 February 2017 09:08 CET

AFCON 2017: Bassogog adjudged player of the tournament

By MyJoyOnline

Cameroon winger Christian Bassogog was voted Most Valuable Player of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after guiding the Indomitable Lions to a record fifth title at the expense of Egypt.

Bassogog, who made his debut in November 2016, was instrumental in the title success scoring in the semi-final win over Ghana as well as being involved in a couple of goals for the Champions.

Bassogog becomes the first Cameroonian to win the prize since Rigobert Song in 2002 while he also follows in the footsteps of some of the game’s biggest names in earning the prize.

Austin Okocha, Abedi Ayew, Christian Chukwu, Benni McCarthy and Rabah Madjer have all gone onto enjoy illustrious careers after winning the award.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

