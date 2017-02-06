I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cameroon complete cast for FIFA Confederations Cup; Indomitable Lions to face Germany

Cameroon will face world champions Germany in the group stage of this summer's FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

Hugo Broos' side, who lifted the African Nations Cup with victory over Egypt on Sunday, will also play Australia and Copa America winners Chile in Group B of the tournament.

The draw for the competition, which starts in June, was made in November, before the identity of the African champions was known.

In Group A, Euro 2016 winners Portugal will play hosts Russia, Gold Cup winners Mexico and OFC Nations Cup holders New Zealand.

Russia and New Zealand will contest the tournament's opening match on June 17 at the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, with the final due to be staged at the same venue on July 2.

Matches will also be played in Moscow, Sochi and Kazan.

Brazil have triumphed at the last three tournaments, held in 2005, 2009 and 2013, while Mexico -- Confederations Cup champions in 1999 -- are the only country taking part to have previously won the competition.

