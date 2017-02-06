Africa Cup of Nations 2017 stats & numbers; Cameroon most fouls and 12 yellow cards

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations came to an end on Sunday in Libreville with Cameroon earning their fifth continental title.

The Indomitable Lions came from a goal down to beat Egypt 2-1 thanks to second half goals from Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar who struck two minutes from time.

However, Cameroon had the worst disciplinary record with 12 yellow cards and committed the most fouls 138.

Total goals: 52 goal in 32 matches (1.62 goals per match)

Total cards: 84 yellow cards, 1 red card

Top scorer: Junior Kabananga (3 goals)

Top assist: Mohamed Salah, Benjamin Moukandjo (2 assists)

Top goals: Cameroon (11 goals)

Top defence: Senegal, Mali, Gabon (2 goals)

Disciplinary: Cameroon (12 yellow cards)

Most goals attempts: Burkina Faso 76 (30) shots (on target)

Most fouls committed: Cameroon (138)

Best ball possession average: Cote d'Ivoire (58%)

