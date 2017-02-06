Egypt coach Hector Cuper apologises to fans after Nations Cup defeat

Egypt coach Hector Cuper apologised to the country's fans following a 2-1 defeat by Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

The Pharaohs surrendered a first-half lead to allow Cameroon to lift their fifth title with two goals from substitutes Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar.

"I'm not sad because we lost, I'm sad because Egyptians had dreams and desire to win the Nations Cup," Argentinean boss Cuper told the post-match news conference.

"I'm sorry for the players. I think we did a good job but I'm sorry we could not give Egyptians the happiness they craved."

