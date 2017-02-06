I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 6 February 2017 08:54 CET

We are braced for CAF Champions League, says Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams

Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams says they are ready to prove their mettle in the CAF Champions League starting this Sunday against Al Ahli Tripoli in Tamale.

The right back claims they are looking beyond just participating in the flagship club competition.

"We the players have prepared to do something good for ourselves before the club in the CAF Champions League,'' he said.

"It's our first time and there is always a first time. We have to prove a point.

"We aren't just going to participate but to do something better in Africa."

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com



