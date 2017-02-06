I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 6 February 2017 07:57 CET

Cameroon star Christian Bassogog named Total Man of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon winger Christian Bassogog has been named the Player of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after helping Cameroon lift the trophy for the first time in 15 years.

The 21-year-old becomes the first Cameroonian to win the prize since Rigobert Song

The midfielder who put up a commanding performance  yesterday's 2-1 victory over Egypt in the final rounded off the competition.

Bassogog becomes the first Cameroonian to win the prize since Rigobert Song in 2002 while he also follows in the footsteps of some of the game's biggest names in earning the prize.

Austin Okocha, Abedi Ayew, Christian Chukwu, Benni McCarthy and Rabah Madjer have all gone onto enjoy illustrious careers after winning the award.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

‘ Success is getting what you want; happiness is wanting what you get.’
By: Ingrid bergman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img