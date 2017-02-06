Cameroon star Christian Bassogog named Total Man of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon winger Christian Bassogog has been named the Player of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after helping Cameroon lift the trophy for the first time in 15 years.

The 21-year-old becomes the first Cameroonian to win the prize since Rigobert Song

The midfielder who put up a commanding performance yesterday's 2-1 victory over Egypt in the final rounded off the competition.

Bassogog becomes the first Cameroonian to win the prize since Rigobert Song in 2002 while he also follows in the footsteps of some of the game's biggest names in earning the prize.

Austin Okocha, Abedi Ayew, Christian Chukwu, Benni McCarthy and Rabah Madjer have all gone onto enjoy illustrious careers after winning the award.

