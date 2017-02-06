Local Players Must Be Given Quota In Black Stars – Nii Dzata I

Nii Adotey Dzata I, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA) believes if locals players had been given a chance in the Black Star, they can excel and also promote the local game.

“I think every Black Stars Squad must be made up of four or five top local players”

Speaking to Yours Truly after the Third-Place Game at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, Nii Dzata who plays football every week end said he is very sad that Ghana Football is being destroyed and Ghanaians are watching.

He asked if people want it to get rotten totally before they say something, wondering how Cameroun took 14 local players to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He urged Ghanaian football fans to be bold and tell the football authorities that they are doing the wrong things.

He noted that too much respect was given to coach Avram Grant and some players, so they feel the Black Stars is for them or their parents.

According to Nii Adotey Dzata I, other sporting disciplines are not developing because the government of Ghana is pumping all the resources into football.

“As we speak now, we at Kick Boxing don’t have one glove for the national team, let alone a punching bag. We have to sit up and do the right things in Ghana” he expressed.

Nii Dzata said Avram Grant has totally spoilt Ghana Football as nobody knows his philosophy of using only 13 players.

He said coach Grant uses some ill motivated players and subs them with worse performing players.

“If the so-called untouchables are not doing well, they should give way to others who are ready and willing to die for Ghana” he stressed.

He mentioned players like Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Razak Braimah, Agyeman Badu and John Boye as players who must give way to others.

He named Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Frank Acheampong, Richard Ofori and Bernard Terkpetey as stars of the future, however his shining star in the Ghana team at Gabon was Amartey who exceled in all matches.

Nii Dzata appealed to the new Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Asiamah to be a Sports Minister and not only support Football.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA) has planned to organise its Congress in Accra by the end of February and lay out their plans for 2017.

He tasked the media also to devoted some of their pages and airtime to promote the least financed sports like Kick Boxing, Netball, Swimming, Weightlifting, Volleyball, Taekwondo, Judo, Handball, Basketball, Hockey and others.

He added that Kick Boxing recently won a world title, yet nobody is talking about it in the media. He was also not happy that the Black Queens had to hit the streets before they were given their bonuses after they did well at the African Women Championship.

Nii Dzata said those square pegs in the round holes of sports must be uprooted, because Ghana needs administrators and sports managers who can sacrifice and work to the glory of the nation, not looters who are not sad when the nation loses.