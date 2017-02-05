Match Report: Cameroon 2-1 Egypt - Vincent Aboubakar brilliance wins Cameroon fifth AFCON trophy

A brilliantly taken 88th minute stunner by Vincent Abubakar won Cameroon their fifth Afcon trophy ending their 15 years wait.

Egypt looked set for their eighth trophy after Mohammed Elneny put them ahead in the 22nd minute with an excellently taken drive which left goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa stunned.

The Indomitable Lions failed to level the scoring before the break but a spirited Cameroonian side returned with an improved performance in the second half.

Nicolas N'Koulou out-jumped his markers to head home a supersonic drive from a Benjamin Moukandjo free kick to level the scores in the 59th minute.

But Egypt's greatest disappointment came when Vincent Abubakar intelligently drove home a beautiful volley in the 88th minute to end the Pharaohs target of an eighth trophy.

It's the first time Egypt have been defeated in the final since 1952 and Cameroon now become the second most successful side in the tournament's history.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

