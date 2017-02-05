I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 5 February 2017 22:56 CET

Cameroon win 5th AFCON after 2-1 win over Egypt

By CitiFMonline

Cameroon have won their fifth African Cup of Nations title after a 2-1 win over Egypt on Sunday.

Mohammed Elneny put Egypt ahead in the first half with a great strike.

However, the Cameroonians showed great character in the second half, finding an equaliser when Nicolas Nkoulou headed home from a cross.

Cameroon sealed the win two minutes from time when Vincent Aboubakar controlled a long pass and fired home.

In a tournament of surprises including the group stage exits of pre-AFCON favourites, Ivory Coast and Algeria, Cameroon’s victory over seven-time winners Egypt, was a fitting end.

Cameroon won it the hard way, beating Senegal on penalties in the quarter-final, edging past Ghana in the semi and coming from behind in the final.

However the Indomitable Lions will be regarded as deserved winners of a fifth title with puts them on their own as the second most successful nation in the tournament’s history, one ahead of Ghana.


By: Edwin Kwakofi/ citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

When evil and corrupt men try to champion a cause that is so noble … such cause, how noble it may be, becomes meaningless in the eyes of the people ...
By: Bernard Gbayee Goah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img