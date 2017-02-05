I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 5 February 2017 22:56 CET

Cameroon win Africa Cup of Nations

By AFP
Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar celebrates after scoring the team's second goal in Libreville on February 5, 2017. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)
Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar celebrates after scoring the team's second goal in Libreville on February 5, 2017. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)

Libreville (AFP) - Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner as Cameroon came from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

Aboubakar's brilliant finish with two minutes left came just as extra time seemed a certainty at the Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville, Gabon.

Mohamed Elneny had given Egypt the lead midway through the first half but Nicolas Nkoulou equalised just before the hour mark prior to Aboubakar's winner.

It is the fifth time Cameroon have won the Cup of Nations and first since 2002.

