Sports News | 5 February 2017 21:17 CET

Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's saviour as double strike sinks brave Swansea

By Wires

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City moved third in the table with a 2-1 win over Swansea at the Etihad Stadium.

City manager Pep Guardiola opted to start the Brazilian wonderkid ahead of Sergio Aguero for the third consecutive game and the 19-year-old repaid his manager’s faith after only 11 minutes when he broke Swansea’s resilience.

The hosts were completely rampant in the first-half but Swansea held firm and somehow made it to the interval only trailing by a goal.

Paul Clement’s side improved after the break and their tenacious performance was almost rewarded when Gylfi Sigurdsson levelled the scores on 81 minutes with a low strike past the reach of Willy Caballero, who once again took the place of Claudio Bravo.

No one was going to spoil Jesus’ day however and the youngster ensured his side moved into the top three when he struck in the second minute of added time to win the game for City.

Pep Guardiola's side are now two points clear of Arsenal and one ahead of Liverpool after both suffered defeats on Saturday.

Swansea - who have recently enjoyed wins over Liverpool and Southampton - remain a point above the relegation spots.

