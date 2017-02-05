I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
League Report | 5 February 2017 14:43 CET

Asante Kotoko confirm striker Emmanuel Osei loan move to Bechem United

Asante Kotoko have confirmed farming out striker Emmanuel Osei to Bechem United on loan for the season. 

The club's Accra Representative and Premier League Board member Thomas Boakye Agyeman has confirmed the move.

A statement on the club's website said: ''Management has reached an agreement with Bechem United to loan striker, Emmanuel Osei.

''Emmanuel Osei, formerly of Ashantigold joined Kotoko on a three-year contract in the second half of last season. Hopes of he helping to strengthen the team's attack faded with time as he struggled to make the first team.''

