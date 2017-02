Egypt vs Cameroon: Head-to-head record

Ahead of Sunday's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final, Egypt and Cameroon have meet each other 25 times.

The last time met in the final of a major competition was at the 2018 Nations Cup finals in Ghana where they won 1-0 but before that had beaten them 4-2 on penalties.

Egypt have won 13 times compared to Cameroon's five.

Matches list:

23/02/1983: Cameroon 2-0 Egypt (friendly)

26/02/1983: Cameroon 1-1 Egypt (friendly)

29/05/1983: Egypt 4-0 Cameroon (friendly)

04/03/1984: Egypt 1-0 Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)

03/07/1984: Egypt 2-1 Cameroon (friendly)

03/02/1985: Cameroon 1-0 Egypt (friendly)

06/02/1985: Cameroon 0-0 Egypt (friendly)

29/03/1985: Egypt 2-0 Cameroon (friendly)

31/03/1985: Egypt 2-1 Cameroon (friendly)

21/03/1986: Egypt 0-0 (5-4pen) Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)

09/08/1987: Egypt 1-1 (4-3pen) Cameroon (All Africa Games)

14/03/1988: Egypt 0-1 Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)

19/07/1992: Cameroon 0-1 Egypt (friendly)

22/07/1992: Cameroon 0-1 Egypt (friendly)

16/03/1994: Egypt 0-0 Cameroon (friendly)

18/01/1996: Egypt 1-2 Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)

22/12/1997: Egypt 2-0 Cameroon (friendly)

04/02/2002: Egypt 0-1 Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)

03/02/2004: Cameroon 0-0 Egypt (Africa Cup of Nations)

05/09/2004: Egypt 3-2 Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations & World Cup qualifiers)

09/10/2005: Cameroon 1-1 Egypt (Africa Cup of Nations & World Cup qualifiers)

22/01/2008: Egypt 4-2 Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)

10/02/2008: Egypt 1-0 Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)

25/01/2010: Egypt 3-1 Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)

20/05/2012: Egypt 2-1 Cameroon (friendly)



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com