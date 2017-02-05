I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Departing Ghana coach Avram Grant bemoans wasted chances at AFCON 2017

Departing Ghana coach Avram Grant has pointed to his side's lack of killer instinct during the AFCON for their inability to win the competition.

The out-going former Chelsea manager was given a two year contract by the Ghana Football Association to win the Africa Cup of Nations but ultimately came short after defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

'We missed some chances in the competition but I think Ghana has a bright future,' Avram Grant said after the third place defeat Burkina Faso

'We conceded four goals in the competition and three of them were set-pieces- we need to look at the details.'

'I am very much aware that my contract comes to an end in a few weeks and I am looking forward to speaking to the authorities who brought me here.'

'It's obviously a big disappointed to us all but sometimes that is how football is.'

