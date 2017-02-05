I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 5 February 2017 13:25 CET

Hundreds depart Cairo for Gabon to support Egypt in AFCON final

Hundreds of Egyptians flew to Gabon Sunday to support their national team in the final match of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations against Cameroon.

"Around 1,100 spectators including Egypt Sports Minister Khaled Abdel-Aziz are expected to arrive in Gabon this afternoon ahead of the anticipated game," Egypt's ambassador in Gabon Ahmed Bakr told a television program Sunday morning.

Three flights have already departed for the central African country while more flights are expected to take-off.

The Pharaohs will bid for their eighth tournament trophy Sunday evening at 9pm Cairo Time (GMT+2).

The Pharaohs face a tough test against rivals Cameroon, with many key players out due to injury.

Ahram Online

