Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny declared himself fit to face Cameroon in AFCON 2017 final

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has declared himself fit for Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations final against Cameroon on Sunday night.

After playing all minutes in Egypt's three group games, Elneny was forced to miss subsequent knockout wins over Morocco and Burkina Faso due to a calf problem.

But after recovering from injury in time, the ex-Basel man took to his personal Twitter account to confirm that he is 'back' just a day ahead of the crucial final against the Indomitable Lions.

Yes I'm back thanks Allah pic.twitter.com/qWhmUzldmG

— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) February 4, 2017

Egypt doctor Mohamed Aboul-Ela had previously stated that Elneny had a chance to feature in the final following Egypt's 4-3 penalty shootout win over Burkina Faso in the semis.

Reports on Friday indicated that Elneny, alongside full-back Mohamed Abdel-Shafi who picked up an ankle injury in the win over Uganda, was able to take part in full training.

Elneny, 24, has come under immense criticism from Egyptian fans following the Pharaohs' opening scoreless draw with Mali and late victory over minnows Uganda for producing what they considered below-par displays.

But after the seven-time African champions' midfield, which featured Zamalek duo Tarek Hamed and Ibrahim Salah, failed to give the defence enough protection against Burkina Faso, some started to call for Elneny's return.

Egypt face four-time champions Cameroon with an eye on a record-extending eighth title.

