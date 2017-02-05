Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu scores first league goal in 23 months to power Go Ahead Eagles to victory in Dutch top-flight

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu ended his scoring drought in grand style by scoring to power Go Ahead Eagles to a 2-1 win over NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

The 23-year-old put the Eagles into a 12th minute lead at the Goffertstadion but got sent off in the 63rd minute after picking a double booking on the night.

Manu was starting his 4th game since arriving on loan from English Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion and he made an impact in the game.

However his goal ends his close to a two-year-wait to score his first league.

The last time he scored a league goal runs way back into 2015 when he scored Feyenoord in a 2-2 draw with Willem II.

Manu has completed his switch of nationality and is available to represent Ghana.

Elvis Manu



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com