Kevin-Prince Boateng in veiled 'big changes' attack over Ghana's AFCON result

Controversial midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken advantage of the Ghana's poor finish at the 2017 Africa Cup Nations by calling for 'big changes' after the Black Stars took fourth position at the tournament in Gabon.

The suspended Spain-based player, who was reluctant to play in the rough Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for Ghana, failed to point to the exact changes he was referring to.

Boateng attack came immediately after Alain Traore hammered home a 89th-minute free-kick to ensure third place for Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations as they beat Ghana 1-0 to gain some consolation for a bitter semi-final defeat.

Ironically, Boateng, who has not been called back into the Black Stars after being sent home from the 2014 World Cup in disgrace, claims the fourth place finish is not enough even though he has been reluctant to play in Africa's flagship tournament in the past as he is only keen on World Cups.

"Unbelievable how a team, coach, fans and country with such great value can finish an AFCON in such a way," Boateng wrote on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

"I hope now we will see all those big changes we all hope for because Ghana and all the people of Ghana deserve better."

It is unclear whether Boateng was attacking his ex-national team-mates, coach Avram Grant or the Ghana FA.

And his tweet has only reignited scorn from certain quarters for the player who has been accused of opportunism in switching nationality from Germany to play for Ghana.

Some fans have accused him of only interested in playing at the World Cup and dodges the chance of playing on the difficult surfaces in Africa.

He has played in two World Cups for Ghana but quit the Black Stars whenever the African Cup of Nations tournament looms.

Boateng quit playing for the Black Stars in November 2011 few months after his playing for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup earned him a bumper contract at Italian side AC Milan.

He quit the Black Stars in November just two months before the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations and reversed his decision in June 2013 in time to play at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However his sojourn in Brazil ended in disgrace after he was sacked from the camp together with Sulley Muntari following a recommendation from coach Kwesi Appiah.

Muntari and Boateng were among the ringleaders of the players who held the country to ransom at the 2014 World Cup after government failed pay their bonuses at the stipulated time and this has been the major cause of disaffection for the Black Stars with many accusing them of chasing money.

The row over player fees led to players refusing to train, prompting Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama, to send a plane containing £1.76m to BrasÃ­lia for the players to share.

Boateng's sanction came on the recommendation of Appiah, who has now spoken out against the attacking midfielder.

"Kevin Boateng, on several occasions, was using foul words such as the 'F word' in training and most of the time I kept quiet and pretended I hadn't noticed," Appiah said.

"My Lord, he directed it to me on two occasions and he did the same with some of my technical team members.

"He did it in front of all the players and I kept quiet over it because that was a day before the game against Germany. After the Germany game, he did the same thing after which I expelled him from the training pitch.

"My intention was to let him know that it is not acceptable to use such words in front of everyone.

"For me if it was between just the two of us, I would have ignored it but repeatedly doing the same things in front of the young ones was something we could not tolerate."

Boateng who has Ghanaian and German parentage switched his international allegiances to Ghana in time for the 2010 World Cup after persistent snubs by Germany.

He then went on to play a major part in Ghana's run to the quarter-finals of the before announcing his retirement from international football after only nine caps including just one game on Ghanaian soil.

That decision triggered an angry response with many Ghanaian fans accusing him of riding on the back of the country to international fame at the World Cup.

He never played for Ghana at an Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

