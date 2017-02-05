IMPRESSIVE: Rashid Sumaila returns from suspension to win man of the match in Al Gharafa goalless game with Al Wakrah

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila emerged the man-of-the-match for the fourth time running for Qatar giants Al Gharafa in their goalless clash with Al Wakrah Club.

Sumaila who was suspended for the side's clash last weekend due to accumulation of yellow cards demonstrated his toughness and defensive prowess to stop the deadly Al Wakrah attackers from scoring.

The Ghana defender on two occasions out - jumped his markers to break the virginity of the game but missed the post by inches on one occasion and hit the bar on another.

This is the first man of the match award the Ghanaian has won in the second round of the Qatar Stars league after winning three in the first round.

Sumaila's arrival at Al Gharafa has been hugely hailed by many pundits in Qatar as well as legends of the club who feel that he has transformed the side.

The in-form defender who was voted the best foreign player in the Kuwait Viva League last season is on a year long loan at Al Gharafa from Al Qadsia and has proved how important signing he is for the Leopards.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Rashid Sumaila



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com