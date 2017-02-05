Late Burkina Faso stunner seals Ghana's doom

Ghana were undone yet again in a third place playoff game at the AFCON after a late free kick gave Ghana their second straight loss in the competition.

Alain Traore's well bent free kick over Richard Ofori was all the Stallions needed to punish an enterprising young Ghanaian side who spurned many chances.

Israeli coach Avram Grant rang the changes in his side and it had a positive effect on the team with Ebenezer Ofori showing great composure in the middle of the field with Benard Tekpetey displaying industry running down the channels well. Wa All Stars keeper,

Richard Ofori, was assured and composed in goal making a fine save to stop Burkinabe star man Prejuce Nakoulma.

Agyeman Badu could have opened the scoring in the opening minutes but headed wide and that miss set the tone for a flurry of misses as Jordan Ayew and Bernard Tekpetey were also culprits in that regard.

Avram Grant brought on more regular players in the team throwing on Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Christian Atsu and that move disrupted the flow of the game turning the game in favor of the Stallions.

They began to mount pressure on Ghana and it eventually told with Alain Traore blasting home the freekick.

A bad ending for Ghana who win three in six scoring four and conceding six.

A new era is certainly in sight for the Black Stars.