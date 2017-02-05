I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 5 February 2017 12:29 CET

Match Report: Burkina Faso 1-0 Ghana- Alain Troare's fierce free kick earns Stallions 2017 AFCON bronze

Alain Traore's piercing and well-curled free kick gave Burkina Faso the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal at the expense of Ghana in a 1-0 win on Saturday night in Port Gentil. 

Ghana were looking to overcome the disappointment of another tournament that almost delivered glory, and as the half progressed, they had good chances through Jordan Ayew and Tekpetey.

However, they were vulnerable on the break and almost conceded when Prejuce Nakoulma surged down the left before dragging his shot wide.

In the second half, Ghana continued to add on pressure and go close with Tekpetey and Jordan Ayew, but Burkino Faso clung on in defence, riding their luck but occasionally threating on the break.

With the game looking set for penalties, Traore rifled a curling free kick from a tight angle into the top corner to give his side a dramatic, impressive win.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

Whatever GOOD THING YOU WANT TO DO ALWAYS REMEMBER THE POSITION OF OTHERS EITHER GOOD OR BAD.
By: Ayomide
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img