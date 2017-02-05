Match Report: Burkina Faso 1-0 Ghana- Alain Troare's fierce free kick earns Stallions 2017 AFCON bronze

Alain Traore's piercing and well-curled free kick gave Burkina Faso the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal at the expense of Ghana in a 1-0 win on Saturday night in Port Gentil.

Ghana were looking to overcome the disappointment of another tournament that almost delivered glory, and as the half progressed, they had good chances through Jordan Ayew and Tekpetey.

However, they were vulnerable on the break and almost conceded when Prejuce Nakoulma surged down the left before dragging his shot wide.

In the second half, Ghana continued to add on pressure and go close with Tekpetey and Jordan Ayew, but Burkino Faso clung on in defence, riding their luck but occasionally threating on the break.

With the game looking set for penalties, Traore rifled a curling free kick from a tight angle into the top corner to give his side a dramatic, impressive win.

