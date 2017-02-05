AFCON 2017 Player Ratings: Burkina Faso 1-0 Ghana: Trio Yiadom, Tekpetey & Partey give hopes for the future despite Black Stars loss

Ghana slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Burkina Faso in the bronze-medal game at the Stade Port-Gentil on Saturday night.

Avram Grant who played his last game in charge of the Black Stars handed debuts to Ebenezer Ofori, Bernard Tekpetey, Richard Ofori while Barnsley's Kyere Yiadom gave hope for the future.

GHANAsoccernet.com runs the rule over the performance of the Black Stars players in the game.

Richard Ofori GOALKEEPER 6/10

He organized the defence well and remained calm and collected on his first ever AFCON game. He showed high alertness when he rushed out to save a possible threat from Alain Traore and pulled a great stop in the 78th minute. Had no chance to stop Alain Traore's thunderous drive in the 89th minute.

Harrison Afful FULL-BACK 5.5/10

Played well offensively but still has to work on his defensive play.

Andy Kyere Yiadom FULL-BACK 5.5/10

The Barnsley man enjoyed himself on the left-back. He used the game to justify his readiness to compete for the right-back role. He was a delight to watch anytime he bombed forward.

Daniel Amartey CENTER-BACK 5/10

Missed a great chance to level for Ghana in the dying embers as he headed wide. He played well in containing the Burkina strikeforce along with Jonathan Mensah.

Jonathan Mensah CENTER-BACK 5/10

Blew away two close range efforts as Ghana created and wasted chances upfront. The Columbus Crew signing impressed on his second game of the tournament.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu MIDFIELD 6/10

Two great chances fell to the Udinese. Started the game as the captain of the side but surrender his armband to Gyan when he came on. The 26-year-old enjoyed a great game playing in dynamic roles including the right flank.

Thomas Partey MIDFIELDER 6/10

Ghana's midfield revelation of the tournament. The Atletico Madrid expressed himself well in the middle with great box-to-box display. He always covered acres of space,

Ebenezer Ofori MIDFIELDER 5/10

Fitted well into the middle and used his quick feet and vision to steer the midfield along with Badu and Partey. Did well in creating chances. He needs to keep his form at club level to continue to draw attention of the next Black Stars coach.

Bernard Tekpetey ATTACKER 5.5/10

Full of pace and energy from the Schalke 04 rising-star. He blossom in his attacking role as he made his full debut for Ghana. He watched a well powered header missed the post just by inches.

Samuel Tetteh ATTACKER 5.5/10

Last 65 minute before being replaced by Gyan. He played well on the flanks but lacked the final cutting edge as Ghana dominated the opening 45 minutes but failed to create any chances.

Jordan Ayew FORWARD 4.5/10

Still failed to convince Ghanaians he is the main-man after Gyan. Elected himself to contract all set-pieces but failed to make any meaning use of them. The Swansea City new signing also wasted a lot of time hanging on to the ball. Replaced by Christian Atsu in the 75th minute.

