Cup of Nations | 4 February 2017 22:26 CET
Schalke starlet Bernard Tekpetey makes Ghana full debut in AFCON 2017 bronze-medal clash with Burkina Faso
Schalke 04 starlet Bernard Tekpetey was handed his full Ghana debut when the Black Stars took on Burkina Faso in the AFCON 2017 bronze-medal game on Saturday evening.
The 19-year-old took the place of Christian Atsu on the right flanks and employed his quick pace and stock energy.
He has already played in the AFCON tournament after he came off the bench in the 1-0 reverse against Egypt in the group game.
