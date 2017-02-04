I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
4 February 2017

Free agent Emmanuel Banahene re-signs for Turkish second-tier side Sanliurfaspor

Striker Emmanuel Banahene has rejoined Turkish second-tier side Sanliurfaspor.

The Ghana international will be making a return to the club terminated his contract with in 2015 over unpaid salaries.

Banahene is available on a free transfer after quitting Egyptian side Ismaily .

He a huge impact for the club last season by scoring nine goals in 23 league matches

Banahene was transferred to Turkish Super League side from Berekum Chelsea in 2010 and had loan spells at Giresunspor and Karsiyaka.

