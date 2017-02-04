I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 4 February 2017 22:26 CET

SCOREBOARD: European results at a glance

By Wires

Chelsea 3 - 1 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 0 - 4 Sunderland
Everton 6 - 3 Bournemouth
Hull City 2 - 0 Liverpool
Southampton 1 - 3 West Ham
Watford 2 - 1 Burnley
West Brom 1 - 0 Stoke City
Tottenham 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
LA LIGA
Malaga 0-1 Espanyol
Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao
Atlético Madrid 2-0 Leganés
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
Bayern Munich 1 1 Schalke
Cologne 1 0 Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin 1 0 FC Ingolstadt 04
Hoffenheim 4 0 Mainz
M'gladbach 3 0 SC Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 RB Leipzig
Hamburg 1 0 Bayer Leverkusen

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Hope comes before faith.
By: Dr. Samuel Kennedy A
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img