Sports News | 4 February 2017 22:26 CET
SCOREBOARD: European results at a glance
Chelsea 3 - 1 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 0 - 4 Sunderland
Everton 6 - 3 Bournemouth
Hull City 2 - 0 Liverpool
Southampton 1 - 3 West Ham
Watford 2 - 1 Burnley
West Brom 1 - 0 Stoke City
Tottenham 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
LA LIGA
Malaga 0-1 Espanyol
Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao
Atlético Madrid 2-0 Leganés
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
Bayern Munich 1 1 Schalke
Cologne 1 0 Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin 1 0 FC Ingolstadt 04
Hoffenheim 4 0 Mainz
M'gladbach 3 0 SC Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 RB Leipzig
Hamburg 1 0 Bayer Leverkusen
