Sports News | 4 February 2017 22:26 CET

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori handed first competitive Ghana start

Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been handed his first Ghana start as the Black Stars play Burkina Faso in Port Gentil for third-place at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ofori was the only home-based player named in Ghana's final squad.

He was named the best goalkeeper in the Ghana Premier League after helping his side to win the title.

Head coach Avram Grant decided to give the former Ghana U20 his tournament ahead of experienced Fatau Dauda with first choice Razak Brimah dropped.

Richard Ofori

Sports News

