Sports News | 4 February 2017 22:26 CET

Stuttgart new signing Ebenezer Ofori makes Ghana full debut against Burkina Faso

VfL Stuttgart new signing Ebenezer Ofori has been handed his starting play by Ghana in the bronze-medal match of the 2017 AFCON against Burkina Faso.

The 21-year-old earned his place in Ghana's 23-man squad but was restricted to the bench for the entire season.

However with most of Avram Grant's regulars rested for the clash at the Stade Port-Gentil the former AIK Solna man was handed a starting berth in the game.

Ebenezer Ofori

Sports News

