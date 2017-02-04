Sports News | 4 February 2017 22:26 CET
Stuttgart new signing Ebenezer Ofori makes Ghana full debut against Burkina Faso
VfL Stuttgart new signing Ebenezer Ofori has been handed his starting play by Ghana in the bronze-medal match of the 2017 AFCON against Burkina Faso.
The 21-year-old earned his place in Ghana's 23-man squad but was restricted to the bench for the entire season.
However with most of Avram Grant's regulars rested for the clash at the Stade Port-Gentil the former AIK Solna man was handed a starting berth in the game.
Ebenezer Ofori
