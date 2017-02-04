Hull stun Liverpool as Klopp's men stumble to latest calamity

Hull City dealt Liverpool's Premier League title ambitions a potentially fatal blow with a 2-0 win at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull had a setback before the match when new signing Andrea Ranocchia was drafted in fro the subs' bench at the last minute to replace the injured Michael Dawson.

However, it was Liverpool - who have not won in the league since a 1-0 win over Manchester City in December - who struggled.

Hull took the lead after another Simon Mignolet mistake, the 'keeper flapping a ball straight into the path of Alfred N'Diaye to score.

In the second half, Liverpool had almost all of the ball, and territory, but they were undone when Oumar Niasse, on loan from rivals Everton, slotted past Mignolet.

Liverpool have one just one of 10 games in all competitions since the turn of the year and now lie 13 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Hull climb above Crystal Palace to 18th, and are just a point away from safety.