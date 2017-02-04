I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 4 February 2017 19:49 CET

Avram Grant to leave as Ghana coach after 2017 AFCON, senior Ghana FA officials confirm

Avram Grant will leave as Ghana coach after supervising their third place playoff match against Burkina Faso on Saturday in Port Gentil.

Senior Ghana Football Association officials are reported to have told Reuters.

Grant signed an 18-month contract in December 2014 and was tasked to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also supposed to put the Black Stars in a comfortable position in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

But the former Chelsea manager managed a runners-up spot at the last Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea after losing on penalties to Ivory Coast.

