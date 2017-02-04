Arrogance – Problem of the Black Stars

The current set of Black Stars players including the management has been accused of being arrogant, swollen headed and pampering so they do not respect Ghanaians whose taxes are used to pay their huge bonuses.

There is no deep involvement of former experienced players around the team to motivate and encourage the players.

Also, the Enquiry set up after the Brazil Disaster where players were kissing dollars and causing own goals are some of the things that has made Ghanaians shown apathy towards the team.

Three former players, El Capitano Stephen Appiah aka The Tornado, Laryea Kingson, Augustine Arhinful and Joseph Addo aka Governor who are guests on the ‘Sports Chat’ Programme on GH One TV hosted by Sports Presenter Fiifi Banson agreed that the arrogance has generated the hatred and anger in the fans and they are no longer interested in the Black Stars.

The Special Programme which analyses the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and the Black Stars performance saw the revelation of popular names like Kwesi Appiah, Silas Tetteh, Tanko Ibrahim, Marcel Desailly, C. K. Akunnor and Richard Kingston ( Goal Keepers Trainer) on the list for the successor of 62year old Israeli coach Avram Grant.

Joe Addo said there must be a change and new direction at the Ghana Football Association (GFA). He expressed that it is difficult for some people to say the truth and facts, but it must be told.

Laryea Kingson said the back-room staff of the coach must join him to move out of the Black Stars, so that the new coach brings on his philosophy and ideas. He also pleaded for the maintenance of the team because there are a few young guys and they have been together understanding each other.

Augustine Arhinful stressed that it is time Ghanaians believe in their own coaches and give them time to work.

Stephen Appiah added that Ghana is a blessed football nation, but we must respect our opponents because some of them have players who have experience playing for popular big clubs.

He suggested that value must be added to the local league for players to earn good wages and also there must be a chance to invite two or three local players into the national team.

Meanwhile, Communications Director of the GFA has described the camp as in a sad mood, but the coach is trying to boost them to bring home the Bronze medal. The Black Stars and some fans are not enthused about the Third Place Match.

Sannie Dara said reaching the Semi Final is no mean achievement as rated nations like Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Gabon, Tunisia, Togo and Uganda went out of the Top Four, while Nigeria and South Africa could not even qualify.

Ghana traveled from Franceville back to Port Gentil to meet Burkina Faso for the Third Place Play Off on Saturday, Feb 6, 2017.

By Sammy Heywood Okine