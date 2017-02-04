Avram Grant rubbishes claims Andre Ayew influences his selection

Ghana coach Avram Grant has rejected reports claiming deputy captain Andre Ayew has a hand in who he selects to play for the Black Stars at the 2017 AFCON.

Reports from certain ring of Ghanaian journalists have claimed the West Ham United player has a big influence on who plays under the former Chelsea manager.

However the Israeli gaffer has rubbished the claims insisting he is solely in charge of selection and no one can influence him.

"I don't know if you know my career. I have coached in big clubs and no one from the [playing body] and the management can tell me what to do. They didn't even try. They know me. Nobody can tell me which player to pick and which player not to pick," he told Accra-based Montie FM in an exclusive interview.

Ghana play Burkina Faso in the bronze-medal game on Saturday night.

