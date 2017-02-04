Grant defends Brimah inclusion against Cameroon

Black Stars head coach Avram Grant has defended his decision to start with goalkeeper Razak Brimah in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Cameroon in the semi-finals of the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Brimah was the subject of major discussions after his foul-mouthed rant on Facebook in response to fans who had criticised his performances in the tournament.

The goalkeeper subsequently apologised but he was fined USD 2,500 for his actions.

Ahead of the game, there were rumours that he had been dropped from the team but it emerged that Grant kept in post for the match.

The Israeli coach went on to state his reasons for keeping with the Cordoba goalie.

“He is our first goalkeeper and until today, he had done a good job. I did not see the goals we gave away to Cameroon but this is football. We gave them a free kick and they scored with it.

We knew they could not score from open play because we blocked them well. What else can I say?”

Grant went to say that he believed that the team had enough capabilities to win an African Cup in coming years.

I think we are successful even now. We didn't win the cup but we have had a good tournament. Today we were the better side, and in the last tournament we only lost on penalties.”

“It is a good generation, a new generation, and I think they will win a lot of titles.”

Ghana will play against Burkina Faso on Saturday for 3rd place in Port Gentil.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana