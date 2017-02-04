I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku bags 10th league goal of the season in Holland

Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku scored his 10th league goal of the season for promotion-chasing VVV-Venlo in their 4-1 thrashing of De Grafschaap in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday.

The 26-year-old cemented the victory for the Yellow and Blacks in the 55th minute at the Seacon Stadion.

His club has opened a comfortable lead at the top of the table and look likely to secure promotion.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

