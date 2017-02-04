Sports News | 4 February 2017 14:25 CET
Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku bags 10th league goal of the season in Holland
Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku scored his 10th league goal of the season for promotion-chasing VVV-Venlo in their 4-1 thrashing of De Grafschaap in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday.
The 26-year-old cemented the victory for the Yellow and Blacks in the 55th minute at the Seacon Stadion.
His club has opened a comfortable lead at the top of the table and look likely to secure promotion.
