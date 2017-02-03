Avram Grant sees current Black Stars squad winning trophies

Ghana coach Avram Grant is optimistic the current Ghana squad can win a lot of titles despite the AFCON semifinal heartbreak to Cameroon.

Grant and Ghana failed to clinch the AFCON title despite playing in their sixth consecutive semifinal.

Despite this, the Israeli sees a lot positives in his team.

"I think we are successful even now We didn't win the cup but we have had a good tournament," Grant told SuperSport.com.

"Today we were the better side, and in the last tournament we only lost on penalties," he continued.

"It is a good generation, a new generation, and I think they will win a lot of titles," Grant added.

"My future is not important now. What matters now is that we lost after a very good tournament.

"Its not the dream of our life to play this game but if we have to play it we will."

Ghana will play Burkina Faso at 19:00 GMT for their third place playoff clash.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports