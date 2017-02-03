I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
League Report | 3 February 2017 21:33 CET

Hearts of Oak announce cancellation of friendly against Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak's friendly against Great Olympics this Sunday has been cancelled. 

The watch was scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium to prepare the two sides for the start of league.

A statement on the club 's website read: ''The city rivals were scheduled to meet in a preseason friendly game at the Accra Sports Stadium this Sunday but the game has been cancelled.

''We sincerely apologise to our fans for any inconvenience caused them and we would like them to note of the said cancellation.''

