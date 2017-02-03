I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 21:33 CET

AFCON 2017: Black Stars arrive in Port Gentil for Burkina Faso clash

The Black Stars arrived in Port Gentil on Friday afternoon for their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations play-off match against Burkina.

Port Gentil is where Ghana started their campaign  with wins over Uganda and Mali but lost to Egypt.

By finishing second, they travelled to Oyem where they played DR Congo and won 2-1.

Ghana were denied a second successive final after losing 2-0 to Cameroon on Thursday night.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

The only Languages Most African Pastors and their respective Churches understand are ' MONEY, FUND-RAISING, SOWING SEEDS, MALAKAI 3:10 and MATTHEW 7:7.
By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img