Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 21:33 CET
AFCON 2017: Black Stars arrive in Port Gentil for Burkina Faso clash
The Black Stars arrived in Port Gentil on Friday afternoon for their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations play-off match against Burkina.
Port Gentil is where Ghana started their campaign with wins over Uganda and Mali but lost to Egypt.
By finishing second, they travelled to Oyem where they played DR Congo and won 2-1.
Ghana were denied a second successive final after losing 2-0 to Cameroon on Thursday night.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.