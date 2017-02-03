AFCON 2017: Black Stars arrive in Port Gentil for Burkina Faso clash

The Black Stars arrived in Port Gentil on Friday afternoon for their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations play-off match against Burkina.

Port Gentil is where Ghana started their campaign with wins over Uganda and Mali but lost to Egypt.

By finishing second, they travelled to Oyem where they played DR Congo and won 2-1.

Ghana were denied a second successive final after losing 2-0 to Cameroon on Thursday night.

