I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 21:33 CET

Avram Grant tips current Ghana team to win a lot of AFCON

Ghana head coach Avram Grant believes that his side had a good 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament despite losing to Cameroon in the semi-final.

The Black Stars, who finished second in the 2015 AFCON finals, were defeated 2-0 by Cameroon at the Stade de Franceville on Thursday night.

"I think we are successful even now We didn't win the cup but we have had a good tournament," Grant told SuperSport.com.

"Today we were the better side, and in the last tournament we only lost on penalties," he continued.

"It is a good generation, a new generation, and I think they will win a lot of titles," Grant added.

"My future is not important now. What matters now is that we lost after a very good tournament.

"Its not the dream of our life to play this game but if we have to play it we will."

Ghana are scheduled to take on Burkina Faso in the third-place play-off clash at the Stade de Port Gentil on Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

Knowledge is Power. The more you know the more you grow
By: www.nubiannewsnetwor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img