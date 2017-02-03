I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 21:33 CET

Egypt did not want to face Ghana in AFCON final, FA board member reveals

Egyptian Football Association board member Hazem El-Hawary has revealed that Hector Cuper prefers facing Cameroon over Ghana on Sunday.

The Pharaohs are scheduled to take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in the Gabonese city of Libreville.

The Indomitable Lions overcame the Black Stars of Ghana 2-0 in the semi-final clash, while Egypt beat Burkina 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

"Nations final is better than facing Ghana. The technical staff also preferred to face Cameroon over Ghana," El-Hawary told Filgoal.

"We were hoping to face Cameroon like Egypt coach Hector Cuper because we were afraid of Ghana's revenge after losing two games to our team."

El-Hawary, who is the head of the Egyptian delegation in Gabon, added that Cameroon will be a tough opponent on Sunday.

"We have to recognise that Cameroon is a tough opponent and have their motivation to beat Egypt, and they play fast football," he added.

"But we are concentrating on winning and lifting the trophy on the podium to please Egyptians," he concluded.

Cup of Nations

