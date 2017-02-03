I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 21:33 CET

Ghana to start 2018 CHAN qualifiers in second round against Burkina Faso

Ghana have drawn a bye in the preliminary round of the 2018 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifiers after Thursday's draw in Libreville. 

The Black Stars B will enter the qualifiers in the second round where they will face Burkina Faso.

The first leg is set for 11-13 August, 2017 in Burkina Faso whilst the return leg comes off 18th - 20th August, 2017 in Ghana.

The tournament will run from 11 January-  02 February, 2018.

Kenya will be hosting the 5th edition of the Championship of Africa Nations.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

Eat small and leave space for thinking you w'll have sense of moral.
By: A.M Mutala
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img