Ghana to start 2018 CHAN qualifiers in second round against Burkina Faso

Ghana have drawn a bye in the preliminary round of the 2018 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifiers after Thursday's draw in Libreville.

The Black Stars B will enter the qualifiers in the second round where they will face Burkina Faso.

The first leg is set for 11-13 August, 2017 in Burkina Faso whilst the return leg comes off 18th - 20th August, 2017 in Ghana.

The tournament will run from 11 January- 02 February, 2018.

Kenya will be hosting the 5th edition of the Championship of Africa Nations.

By Nuhu Adams



