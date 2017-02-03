I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 3 February 2017 18:09 CET

Ghana coach Avram Grant ‘more than unhappy’ with defeat to Cameroon

Ghana coach Avram Grant says he is 'more than unhappy' following his side's 2-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2017 African Nations Cup semi-final on Thursday.

The Black Stars who struggled to utilize their chances against the Cameroonians eventually paid for their wastefulness as the Indomitable Lions hit two past them.

The result means Ghana's 35-year wait for AFCON glory will be extended to 37 years, leaving coach Grant bitterly disappointed.

In his post-match interview, the Black stars coach said: "I am more than unhappy. We wanted so much to be in the final. We did everything to be there and in the second half we completely dominated.'

The coach was, however, still able to wish the Indomitable Lions well against Egypt in Sunday's final, even if it was muttered from between clenched teeth.

He added: 'Congratulations to Cameroon of course but we were the better side and we lost."

The Black Stars will meet Burkina Faso in Saturday's third place play-off in Port Gentil.

The sheep that wants to develope horn must first develope a strong head
By: akoaso
