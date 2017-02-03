I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 3 February 2017 18:09 CET

‘Cameroon were deserved winners’ – GPL Best Coach Enos Adepa points out

Wa All Stars trainer Enos Kwame Adepa has lauded the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for beating the Black Stars of Ghana by 2-0 in the semifinals of the 2017 Afcon, insisting they deserved the win.

To him, Ghana did not utilize their chances very well when the opportunities came their way but the Cameroonians made good use of theirs.

'They are deserved winners. They played very well. The Black Stars failed to bury their chances and the Cameroonians taught them how to do it,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

He added that the striking deficiency of the Black Stars contributed to their poor show against the Cameroonians.

'What I noted was that we had problems upfront. We struggled to score in all the games we played. The few chances we had, we couldn't convert as well.'

'Besides, the Cameroonians were an organized side and their ability to beat Senegal boosted their morale and gave them a psychological merit over Ghana,' he added.

Ghana were beaten by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the second time at the semifinals of the AFCON since 2008.

The Black Stars will battle it out with the Stallions of Burkina Faso for the Bronze medal on Saturday.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Sports News
