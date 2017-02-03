Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston questions Avram Grant's tactics in Cameroon defeat

Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston says Ghana lost from the bench in their 2-0 semi-final defeat to Cameroon on Thursday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kingston questioned Avram Grant's substitutions after going down 1-0 by the 72nd minute.

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu came on to replace Thomas Partey

''Why replacing a midfielder for a midfielder when your team is trailing with strikers on the bench?,'' Kingston asked.

''The coach could have added more attackers into the game by introducing a striker for a defender and pushing one of the mid fielders back.

''He could have also introduced Asamoah Gyan earlier on as seen in the few minute he played.''

