Sports News | 3 February 2017 13:50 CET

Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston questions Avram Grant's tactics in Cameroon defeat

Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston says Ghana lost from the bench in their 2-0 semi-final defeat to Cameroon on Thursday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kingston questioned Avram Grant's substitutions after going down 1-0 by the 72nd minute.

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu came on to replace Thomas Partey

''Why replacing a midfielder for a midfielder when your team is trailing with strikers on the bench?,'' Kingston asked.

''The coach could have added more attackers into the game by introducing a striker for a defender and pushing one of the mid fielders back.

''He could have also introduced Asamoah Gyan earlier on as seen in the few minute he played.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Everything under the sun has it reason
By: asare samuel
