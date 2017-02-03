I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 3 February 2017 09:05 CET

Ghana must now focus on difficult 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana must now shift their attention to the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after failing to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars were expected to go all the way to win the ultimate in Gabon after finishing second in the 2015.

The elimination of giants Algeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal meant Avram Grant side's had a huge chance of winning it but they choked for the umpteenth time.

Ghana lost 2-0 to Cameroon in the semi-final on Thursday to miss out on the final against Egypt.

The Black Stars are now lying third behind Egypt with a five-point difference after two round of matches.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

The importanance of History is it's flow and as it flows it carries to the shores or reality.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img