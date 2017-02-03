Kwesé TV Launched In Ghana

Kwesé TV, a media network operated by Econet Media, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless was launched yesterday in Ghana at the Accra Polo Club.

Maxwell Dodd, Country Manager for Ghana said Kwesé is an opportunity to choose where and when to watch anything n your television, tablet or mobile phone.

Addressing the media, he expressed that the new network is affordable, flexible to pay for the services and one has the right to of choice to choose which programmes and where or when to watch, even at the same time with your family at home.

The Pan African entertainment company has the primary objective to provide affordable premium content to audiences across Africa.

The name was derived from the Shona word kwese which means "everywhere" and "anywhere".

Joseph Hundah, Group Chief Executive said Kwesé is focused on innovative programmes will disrupt the media industry to evolve with the changing needs of today’s globally connected African viewer.

He noted that their platforms are the place for the best in local entertainment, international sports, religion and more.

“We are very pleased that Econet Media has chosen to invest in the package of free-to-air broadcasting rights that we have made available in Sub-Saharan Africa” he said.

He revealed that Kwesé Sports.com has 2M users and 7M viewers, as well as in partnership with ESPN, Sports Fantasy and an App with over 20K registration.

Joseph Hundah said Ghana and some African nations like Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Malwi and Rwanda enjoy their eight entertainment and three sports channels, supported by third party channels on its internet-, mobile- and satellite-based platforms as well as pay TV platforms and free to air coverage

Kwesé Sports will present football, athletics, basketball, MMA, volleyball, netball, rugby, tennis, motor racing, golf, American football and more.

Reatile Tekateka, Head of PR and Communications told Yours Truly Kwesé Sports has come to offer exciting programmes for active people.

She hinted that some of their exclusive third party programmes include AMC (US), Viceland, Revolt, Passion (Telenovela Channel), Dreamworks, DTX and Odisseia.

The launch afforded guests and the media to watch the 2017 Gabon Africa Nations Cup Semi Final between Ghana and Cameroun on the new channel on a giant screen.





