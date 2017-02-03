Indomitable Lions devour Black Stars to set up Egypt final

Cameroon extended Ghana's 35 years of hurt at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Egypt.

Hugo Broos’ side, who have been the surprises of the tournament, did not look over-awed by their star-studded opposition and took the charge to them early on.

After a quiet start in which Cameroon pressed most, Ghana had gradually become more dominant but could not cash in their improvement.

Only Harrison Afful's goal-line clearance stopped Cameroon taking the lead in the eighth minute with Adolphe Teikeu's header from a corner, and Razak came to the rescue soon afterwards to keep out Robert Ndip Tambe's left-foot shot on the turn.

New Swansea signing Jordan Ayew had the first clear-cut chance for Avram Grant's men in the 40th minute, but his shot across goal from Christian Atsu's through-ball went the wrong side of the far post.

Fabrice Ondoa had precious little to do in the Cameroon goal until early in the second half, when he had to be alert and brave to beat Andre Ayew to a low cross from his brother Jordan. Then just after the hour, Ondoa did even better to palm away Mubarak Wakaso's fierce left-footed free kick.

Andre Ayew wanted too many touches inside the six-yard box from a corner -- and then in the 75th minute, his right-footed shot went wide.

A mistake from John Boye and under-fire goalkeeper Brimah Razak saw Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui slam home from a corner after the break.

Avram Grant threw on record-scorer Asamoah Gyan for his 100th cap but he was unable to get the equaliser and Christian Bassogog scored the second on the counter-attack in the dying seconds.

