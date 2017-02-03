Ghana will be ready for third-placed playoff- coach Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant says his side will ready for Saturday's third-placed playoff match against Burkina Faso after a huge heartbreak against Cameroon.

The former Chelsea manager was hunting for a second straight Nations Cup final berth but was pegged back by the Indomitable Lions.

His side were beaten 2-0 by Hugo Broos' young team in Franceville

Ghana must now pick themselves up and travel to Port Gentil to face the Stallions in another all-West African affair.

''We will prepare for this game. We have to play this game so we will do everything to play this game even though it was the game we were wishing for,'' the distraught Grant said in a post-match interview.

