I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 00:07 CET

Ghana legend Sammy Kuffour calls for Avram Grant SACK after AFCON flop

Ex-Ghana star Sammy Osei Kuffour wants Avram Grant sacked as national team coach after failing to reach the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The former Bayern Munich defender, working as a pundit on South Africa-based Pay TV SuperSport, ripped into the former Chelsea manager as the chief cause for the team's inability to end their trophy drought in Gabon.

Ghana were beaten 2-0 by an inexperienced Cameroon side in Franceville on Thursday.

An incensed Kuffour was uncharitable to Grant and did not mince words in blaming him for the washed out campaign.

''I'm pissed. [Avram] Grant must go. He spends all his time outside the country and does not develop any local talent. Ghana football is in crises and I'm worried about the youth,'' Kuffour remonstrated after the final whistle.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 1 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

“Not to dream, is not to live”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img